Virginia man dead in Fredericksburg shooting

WASHINGTON — A Virginia man is dead following a Saturday morning shooting in a Fredericksburg parking lot.

Fredericksburg police said they got reports of a gun being fired in the Greenbrier Shopping Center parking lot in the 2000 block of Plank Road just before 2 a.m.

Officers found shell casings in the parking lot when they got there.

Less than ten minutes later, police received a call from Mary Washington Hospital about a man who had arrived in the emergency room with gunshot wounds. That man, a 23-year-old from King George County, Virginia, later died from his injuries.

The police department is asking anyone with information to contact them at 540-373-3122.

A double murder happened in the same parking lot two years ago.

Back then, a Spotsylvania teenager stabbed three men after attending a graduation party. They were also in the parking lot at around 2 a.m., getting a late night meal from the Cook Out restaurant located there, when an argument turned violent.

A map of the area:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.