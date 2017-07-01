501

Virginia

Virginia man dead in Fredericksburg shooting

By Dennis Foley | @djfoleyWTOP July 1, 2017 10:13 am 07/01/2017 10:13am
WASHINGTON — A Virginia man is dead following a Saturday morning shooting in a Fredericksburg parking lot.

Fredericksburg police said they got reports of a gun being fired in the Greenbrier Shopping Center parking lot in the 2000 block of Plank Road just before 2 a.m.

Officers found shell casings in the parking lot when they got there.

Less than ten minutes later, police received a call from Mary Washington Hospital about a man who had arrived in the emergency room with gunshot wounds. That man, a 23-year-old from King George County, Virginia, later died from his injuries.

The police department is asking anyone with information to contact them at 540-373-3122.

A double murder happened in the same parking lot two years ago.

Back then, a Spotsylvania teenager stabbed three men after attending a graduation party. They were also in the parking lot at around 2 a.m., getting a late night meal from the Cook Out restaurant located there, when an argument turned violent.

A map of the area:

