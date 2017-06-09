State lab will examine skeletal remains found last month

YORKTOWN, Va. (AP) — A Virginia state lab will examine a human skeleton that was found in York County last month.

The Daily Press reported Thursday that investigators believe the remains belong to a man between 18 and 25 years old.

Police said they found identification at the scene in Yorktown that belongs to a white man.

Possible family members have been located. Investigators collected a DNA sample for comparison to the skeletal remains. The DNA analysis will take 6 to 8 weeks to complete.

The sheriff’s office said it will not release the name of the owner of the identification card until the DNA analysis is completed.

___

Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/