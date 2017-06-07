800

Virginia

Sailor from USS Normandy is missing after going overboard

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 7:56 am 06/07/2017 07:56am
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A U.S. Navy sailor has gone missing from a guided-missile cruiser off the coast of North Carolina.

The Virginian-Pilot reports (http://bit.ly/2sSeftr ) the sailor went missing Tuesday afternoon from the USS Normandy, which is based in Norfolk, Virginia.

According to Lt. Cmdr. Brian Wierzbicki the sailor was reported overboard around 3 p.m. He wrote in an email that Navy surface ships and aircraft were responding to assist the Normandy and U.S. Coast Guard in the search.

Wierzbicki said it happened about 90 miles (145 kilometers) offshore and the Navy Times reported it was off Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

