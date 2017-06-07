800

Virginia

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Va. man gets 15…

Va. man gets 15 years for massive child porn collection

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 5:53 am 06/07/2017 05:53am
Share

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A man who was arrested last year with one of the largest child porn collections ever found in Virginia has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The Virginian-Pilot reported (http://bit.ly/2sPy44K) that a federal judge in Norfolk sentenced John Bowen on Tuesday. The 56-year-old Melfa man had as many as 1.7 million images and videos when he was caught. Prosecutors said he also had sex with a child-like doll found in his home.

Bowen was already a registered sex offender. He was previously convicted of molesting a child in 2001. But his public defender said he was not placed on supervised probation or ordered to complete sex offender therapy.

Bowen told the judge at his sentencing that he takes full responsibility for his actions.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Topics:
Government News Latest News Local News Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Va. man gets 15…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Virginia