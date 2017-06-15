1002

Game on: Tragedy won’t stop annual baseball game

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 3:55 am 06/15/2017 03:55am
In this image from House Television video, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., speaks Wednesday, June 14, 2017, on the House floor at the Capitol in Washington, as he talks about the shooting at the Republican congressional baseball practice. Ryan said, "We are united in our anguish. An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us."(House Television via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The game will go on.

The annual Congressional Baseball Game, which dates to 1909 and is a summertime tradition on Capitol Hill, will be played Thursday despite Wednesday’s shooting at the GOP squad’s practice in Alexandria, Virginia that left several wounded.

It’s an annual tradition in which aging former Little Leaguers don their spikes and dust off their gloves in a game played for bragging rights and to benefit several charities. It’s also a somewhat rare example of bipartisanship in an increasingly polarized Washington.

House Speaker Paul Ryan assured lawmakers assembled at a members’ briefing that the game will be played as scheduled, prompting a standing ovation.

