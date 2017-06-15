1002

Virginia

Former U.Va. student charged with rape of another student

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A former University of Virginia student has been charged with sexually assaulting another student.

News outlets report 20-year-old Dalton Baril turned himself into Albemarle County authorities Wednesday and has been charged with rape and forcible sodomy in the February incident.

City Prosecutor Areshini Pather went over the allegations at Baril’s bond hearing, saying Baril restrained and sexually assaulted the woman.

A judge granted Baril’s counsel’s request to release him into the custody of his parents on $10,000 bond. He withdrew from the university in April.

Baril is a member of a prominent Republican family in Virginia, and the grandson of former governor John N. Dalton.

