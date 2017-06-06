Virginia

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » 6 candidates seeking Virginia's…

6 candidates seeking Virginia’s No. 2 spot

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 9:00 am 06/04/2017 09:00am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Six candidates are down to the final weeks of campaigning for their party’s nomination to be Virginia’s next lieutenant governor.

Both parties have a three-way primary for the state’s No. 2 job on June 13.

On the Republican ballot are state Sens. Jill Vogel and Bryce Reeves and Del. Glenn Davis.

On the Democratic side are attorney Justin Fairfax, former federal prosecutor Gene Rossi and veteran political staffer Susan Platt.

The lieutenant governor’s primary job is presiding over the state Senate, ruling on parliamentary matters but getting a vote only in the case of a tie. The lieutenant governor is also first in the line of succession to the governor, and the job is often a stepping stone to higher office.

Topics:
2016 Election News Congress News Government News Latest News Local News Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » 6 candidates seeking Virginia's…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Best DC-area food and drink festivals

Love wine, beer or BBQ? Check out these fun festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Virginia