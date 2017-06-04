502

4-month-old dead after crash in southern Virginia

By The Associated Press June 27, 2017 6:25 am 06/27/2017 06:25am
LAWRENCEVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash over the weekend that left a 4-month-old dead.

Virginia State Police say in a statement that on Saturday, a 2000 Mitsubishi collided with a 2016 Honda on State Route 644 in Brunswick County.

State Police say a 4-month-old child in the Honda was seated in an infant seat but was not secured in the seat, and the seat wasn’t rear-facing as required by law. State Police say the child was taken to the hospital where she died.

State Police say the Honda’s driver, 31-year-old Stephanie Hawkins of Brodnax, was charged with failure to secure a child under 8 years old. State Police say the driver of the Mitsubishi, 34-year-old Chavioleyette Lambert of LaCrosse, was charged with failure to stop at a stop sign.

