Virginia

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Virginia State Police trooper…

Virginia State Police trooper shot, suspect in custody

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 8:17 am 05/27/2017 08:17am
Share

UPDATE 5/24/2017 8:42 a.m.: Virginia State Police said that a Richmond man was taken into custody Saturday morning after an overnight search across the greater Richmond region for a suspect involved in a shooting. Officials said Travis A. Ball, 27, faces multiple charges and is being held without bond.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a manhunt continues following a shooting in Richmond that left a trooper seriously injured.

State Police officials say the trooper was shot shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday while approaching a vehicle parked on the wrong side of the street. Officials tell The Richmond Times-Dispatch that the shooting happened after a state trooper special agent and Richmond police officer approached the car within a public housing development.

Police say a passenger in the vehicle fired a shot and ran. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was detained.

State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller says officers “were just having a conversation with the individuals when the state police special agent was shot.”

In a tweet, Gov. Terry McAuliffe asked for prayers for the trooper.

Topics:
Latest News Local News National News Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Virginia State Police trooper…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Virginia