Vigil for slain Virginia officer draws crowd

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 8:58 am 05/30/2017 08:58am
This photo provided by the Virginia State Police shows special Agent Michael T. Walter. Walter died Saturday, May 27, 2017 after being shot by a man sitting in a car in a Richmond public housing complex, police said. Travis A. Ball is being held without bond on charges that include malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Additional charges are pending. (Virginia State Police via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A vigil for a slain Virginia State Police special agent drew a crowd to the Richmond public housing complex where he was fatally shot.

Media outlets report that city, community, law enforcement and faith leaders addressed the vigil Monday evening in Mosby Court to honor Special Agent Michael Walter, who died Saturday.

Patricia Williford, president of the tenants council, called Walter’s slaying “senseless,” saying it hurts to know he was killed while trying to help the community.

Deputy Richmond Police Chief Steve Drew said residents and police must work together to combat crime. He says community tips led to the capture of 27-year-old Travis Ball, who is held without bond on charges including malicious wounding and a firearms offense.

Walter’s funeral will be held at Powhatan High School on Saturday.

Virginia
