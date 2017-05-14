Virginia

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Officials urge caution after…

Officials urge caution after 94,000 gallon jet fuel spill

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 11:25 am 05/14/2017 11:25am
Share

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Officials working to clean up about 94,000 gallons of jet fuel spilled at an air station in Virginia Beach are urging residents to avoid recreational activities like fishing in the area until their work is done.

The Navy said Saturday that crews are still working to remove fuel from affected areas. The Navy says the fuel leaked from a tank at Naval Air Station Oceana on Thursday and spread onto adjoining properties and waterways.

Virginia health officials say the public should refrain from fishing, crabbing and other recreational activities in Wolfsnare Creek south of Virginia Beach Boulevard and East of Lynnhaven Parkway while the cleanup work continues.

Authorities say experts are working to locate and help affected wildlife.

The Navy says the cause of the spill is being investigated.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Life & Style Travel News Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Officials urge caution after…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Last-minute Mother’s Day gift ideas

Even though there are just a few days left until Mother’s Day, which is on Sunday, it’s not too late to find mom the perfect gift. See WTOP's suggestions.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Virginia