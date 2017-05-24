Virginia

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » McAuliffe pardons Fairfax Co.…

McAuliffe pardons Fairfax Co. mother detained by immigration officials

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 4:05 pm 05/24/2017 04:05pm
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has pardoned a years-old minor driving offense committed by an immigrant mother of two, saying he hopes the move will help prevent her being deported by President Donald Trump’s administration.

Related Stories

McAuliffe said Wednesday he’s pardoned 30-year-old Liliana Cruz Mendez of Falls Church, whose case immigration advocates have said is emblematic of the harsh stance immigration authorities are taking under Trump.

The advocacy group CASA said Cruz Mendez came to the U.S. from El Salvador a decade ago and came to officials’ attention in 2013 after being stopped for a broken taillight. She was arrested earlier this month after going with her lawyer to a check-in appointment at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office, though she’d previously received two deferrals from deportation in 2014 and 2015.

Topics:
falls church Governor Terry McAuliffe Latest News Lilian Cruz Mendez pardon
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » McAuliffe pardons Fairfax Co.…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Virginia