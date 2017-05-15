Virginia

Lawsuit blames well contamination on Dominion ash ponds

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 1:11 pm 05/15/2017 01:11pm
DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) — Families living near a power plant in Virginia have filed million-dollar lawsuits against a regional energy supplier claiming heavy metal discharge from coal ash ponds contaminated their drinking water.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2pCSzV1 ) residents Daniel Marrow and his family and Brian West filed lawsuits against Dominion Energy alleging that concentrations of metals found in their wells came from the company’s Possum Point station. Hexavalent chromium, lead, boron, cobalt and other metals were discovered, and the nearby power plant had burned coal until 2003. Dominion has been draining the ponds in an attempt to consolidate five ponds into one and permanently bury the coal ash on the property.

Morrow’s lawsuit claims damages of $6 million while West’s claims $3 million.

Dominion Energy spokesman Robert Richardson declined to comment.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.timesdispatch.com

