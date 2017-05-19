Virginia

Friday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 11:27 pm 05/19/2017 11:27pm
EAST

Albany (NY) 7, Maine 6

Binghamton 4, Hartford 1

Boston College 10, Notre Dame 9

Bryant 6, Rhode Island 5, 12 innings

Canisius 7, Niagara 6, 13 innings

Davidon 5, UMass 2, 10 innings

Fairfield 10, Quinnipiac 4

Monmouth (NJ), 2, Iona 0

Mount St. Mary’s 6, Wagner 3

Northeastern 6, James Madison 2

Sacred Heart 6, LIU-Brooklyn 5

St. Bonaventure 7, Fordham 6

St. John’s 6, Villanova 0

Saint Joseph’s 9, George Washington 5

Siena 6, Marist 5

William & Mary 5, Hofstra 4

SOUTH

Campbell 11, Longwood 0

Charlotte 7, Marshall 4

Elon 9, Bowling Green 2

ETSU 14, VMI 12

Florida St. 8, Louisville 2

Furman 6, Belmont 0

Jacksonville St. 3, SIU-Edwardsville 1

Louisiana Tech 19, Middle Tennessee 2, 7 innings

Miami 4-3, Virginia Tech 2-1

Missouri 2, Tennessee 0

Morehead St. 6, Tennessee Tech 3

Murray St. 14, UT-Martin 4

NC State 12, Clemson 10

New Orleans 12, Northwestern 2

North Carolina 3, Duke 2, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 5, Wake Forest 4

Stetson 6, Lipscomb 3

Tulane 9, Memphis 6

Vanderbilt 13, Alabama 1

VCU 14, Richmond 2

Virginia 16, Georgia Tech 3

MIDWEST

Austin Peay 7, E. Illinois 5

Bradley 7, S. Illinois 2

Butler 7, Creighton 1

Fort Wayne 5, N. Dakota St. 3

Northwestern 4, Rutgers 0

Ohio 8, Kent St. 5

Oral Roberts 6, W. Illinois 1

Purdue 11, Minnesota 1

Rider 6, Youngstown St. 0

S. Dakota St. 7, Omaha 2

Xavier 13, Georgetown 1

SOUTHWEST

Stephen F. Austin 3, Houston Baptist 1

TOURNAMENTS
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Bethune-Cookman 16, Norfolk St. 6

NC A&T 7, Delaware St. 4, DSU eliminated

Norfolk St. 12, NC A&T 11

NCAA Division II

http://www.ncaa.com/news/baseball/article/2017-05-18/2017-division-ii-baseball-regionals-times-matchups-and-results

Atlantic Region

Winston-Salem 5, Seton Hill 3

Mercyhurst 11, Millersville 4

West Chester 11, Shepherd 4

Central Region

St. Cloud St. 12, Missouri Western 0

Ark.-Monticello 5, S. Arkansas 4, S. Arkansas eliminated

Cent. Oklahoma 5, Missouri Western 2

East Region

Dominican (NY) 5, S. Connecticut 3

S. New Hampshire 15, LIU Post 3

St. Thomas Aquinas 4, New Haven 1

Midwest Region

Kentucky Wesleyan 10, Bellarmine 2, Bellarmine eliminated

Wayne (Mich.) 4, S. Indiana 2, SIU eliminated

Northwood 3, Drury 2

South Region

West Alabama 17, Miles 15, Miles eliminated

Delta St. 9, Florida Southern 7

Southeast Region

Lincoln Memorial 7, Georgia College 6

Mount Olive 4, UNC-Pembroke 3

West Region

California Baptist 14, CSU-Chico 2, CSU-Chico eliminated

Dixie St. 6, Cal Poly Pomona 5

NCAA Division III

http://www.ncaa.com/news/baseball/article/2017-05-18/2017-division-iii-baseball-regionals-times-matchups-and-results

Central Regional

Washington (Mo.) 7, Greenville 1, Greenville eliminated

Birmingham-Southern 6, Webster 4, Webster eliminated

North Central 8, Wartburg 3

Mid-Atlantic Regional

Lesley 6, RIT 5, 15 innings, RIT eliminated

Elizabethtown 13, NY Maritime 5, NYM eliminated

Johns Hopkins 13, Alvernia 9

Mideast Regional

Wooster 12, Misericordia 0, Miserocrdia eliminated

Cortland St. 10, La Roche 2, La Roche eliminated

Washington & Jefferson 15, Earlham 6

Midwest Regional

St. Scholastica 2, St. Norbert 0, St. Norbert eliminated

St. Thomas (Minn.) 3, Macalester 2, 11 innings, Macalester eliminated

Wis.-LaCrosse 5, Wis.-Whitewater 2

New England Regional

Salve Regina 12, Penn St.-Berks 4, PSU-Berks eliminated

St. John Fisher 14, Worcester St. 7, Worcester eliminated

UMass-Boston 4, Babson 0

New York Regional

Ithaca 5, Castleton 2, Castleton eliminated

Oswego 1, Tufts 0, Tufts eliminated

S. Maine 10, College of N.J. 1

South Regional

Salisbury 6, Otterbein 4, Otterbein eliminated

Roanoke 4, Emory 2

LaGrange 12, Rowan 5

West Regional

Concordia (Texas) 5, Texas-Tyler 2, T-T eliminated

Rhodes 11, Linfield 7

Cal Lutheran 8, Centenary 2

Southwestern Athletic Conference

Jackson St. 7, Southern U. 2

Prairie View 4, Alcorn St. 3

Texas Southern 11, Jackson St. 2

