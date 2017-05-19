Friday’s College Baseball Scores

Albany (NY) 7, Maine 6
Binghamton 4, Hartford 1
Boston College 10, Notre Dame 9
Bryant 6, Rhode Island 5, 12 innings
Canisius 7, Niagara 6, 13 innings
Davidon 5, UMass 2, 10 innings
Fairfield 10, Quinnipiac 4
Monmouth (NJ), 2, Iona 0
Mount St. Mary’s 6, Wagner 3
Northeastern 6, James Madison 2
Sacred Heart 6, LIU-Brooklyn 5
St. Bonaventure 7, Fordham 6
St. John’s 6, Villanova 0
Saint Joseph’s 9, George Washington 5
Siena 6, Marist 5
William & Mary 5, Hofstra 4
Campbell 11, Longwood 0
Charlotte 7, Marshall 4
Elon 9, Bowling Green 2
ETSU 14, VMI 12
Florida St. 8, Louisville 2
Furman 6, Belmont 0
Jacksonville St. 3, SIU-Edwardsville 1
Louisiana Tech 19, Middle Tennessee 2, 7 innings
Miami 4-3, Virginia Tech 2-1
Missouri 2, Tennessee 0
Morehead St. 6, Tennessee Tech 3
Murray St. 14, UT-Martin 4
NC State 12, Clemson 10
New Orleans 12, Northwestern 2
North Carolina 3, Duke 2, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 5, Wake Forest 4
Stetson 6, Lipscomb 3
Tulane 9, Memphis 6
Vanderbilt 13, Alabama 1
VCU 14, Richmond 2
Virginia 16, Georgia Tech 3
Austin Peay 7, E. Illinois 5
Bradley 7, S. Illinois 2
Butler 7, Creighton 1
Fort Wayne 5, N. Dakota St. 3
Northwestern 4, Rutgers 0
Ohio 8, Kent St. 5
Oral Roberts 6, W. Illinois 1
Purdue 11, Minnesota 1
Rider 6, Youngstown St. 0
S. Dakota St. 7, Omaha 2
Xavier 13, Georgetown 1
Stephen F. Austin 3, Houston Baptist 1
|TOURNAMENTS
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Bethune-Cookman 16, Norfolk St. 6
NC A&T 7, Delaware St. 4, DSU eliminated
Norfolk St. 12, NC A&T 11
Winston-Salem 5, Seton Hill 3
Mercyhurst 11, Millersville 4
West Chester 11, Shepherd 4
St. Cloud St. 12, Missouri Western 0
Ark.-Monticello 5, S. Arkansas 4, S. Arkansas eliminated
Cent. Oklahoma 5, Missouri Western 2
Dominican (NY) 5, S. Connecticut 3
S. New Hampshire 15, LIU Post 3
St. Thomas Aquinas 4, New Haven 1
Kentucky Wesleyan 10, Bellarmine 2, Bellarmine eliminated
Wayne (Mich.) 4, S. Indiana 2, SIU eliminated
Northwood 3, Drury 2
West Alabama 17, Miles 15, Miles eliminated
Delta St. 9, Florida Southern 7
Lincoln Memorial 7, Georgia College 6
Mount Olive 4, UNC-Pembroke 3
California Baptist 14, CSU-Chico 2, CSU-Chico eliminated
Dixie St. 6, Cal Poly Pomona 5
Washington (Mo.) 7, Greenville 1, Greenville eliminated
Birmingham-Southern 6, Webster 4, Webster eliminated
North Central 8, Wartburg 3
Lesley 6, RIT 5, 15 innings, RIT eliminated
Elizabethtown 13, NY Maritime 5, NYM eliminated
Johns Hopkins 13, Alvernia 9
Wooster 12, Misericordia 0, Miserocrdia eliminated
Cortland St. 10, La Roche 2, La Roche eliminated
Washington & Jefferson 15, Earlham 6
St. Scholastica 2, St. Norbert 0, St. Norbert eliminated
St. Thomas (Minn.) 3, Macalester 2, 11 innings, Macalester eliminated
Wis.-LaCrosse 5, Wis.-Whitewater 2
Salve Regina 12, Penn St.-Berks 4, PSU-Berks eliminated
St. John Fisher 14, Worcester St. 7, Worcester eliminated
UMass-Boston 4, Babson 0
Ithaca 5, Castleton 2, Castleton eliminated
Oswego 1, Tufts 0, Tufts eliminated
S. Maine 10, College of N.J. 1
Salisbury 6, Otterbein 4, Otterbein eliminated
Roanoke 4, Emory 2
LaGrange 12, Rowan 5
Concordia (Texas) 5, Texas-Tyler 2, T-T eliminated
Rhodes 11, Linfield 7
Cal Lutheran 8, Centenary 2
|Southwestern Athletic Conference
Jackson St. 7, Southern U. 2
Prairie View 4, Alcorn St. 3
Texas Southern 11, Jackson St. 2