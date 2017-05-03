Virginia

3 arrested at gathering denouncing Confederate torch protest

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 11:21 am 05/15/2017 11:21am
People in support of removal of confederate monuments hold candles during a counter-protest against those on Saturday evening gathered to call on officials to halt the removal of a Gen. Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville, Va., Sunday, May 14, 2017. (Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Police say three people were arrested near a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee in Virginia after hundreds of community members gathered to denounce the previous night’s protest by torch-carrying white nationalists.

Sunday’s candlelit gathering in Charlottesville was held in response to the smaller demonstration led Saturday by white nationalist Richard Spencer. He wants authorities to block the Confederate statue’s planned removal.

The Daily Progress reports (http://bit.ly/2qk6uyk ) that local right-wing blogger Jason Kessler was arrested for “disorderly conduct” at Sunday night’s gathering, while another person was arrested for spitting on him. Police arrested a third person on a charge of assaulting an officer.

