5:29 am, March 6, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Virginia

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Work from home during…

Work from home during Va.’s Telework Week

By Liz Anderson | @planetnoun March 6, 2017 5:01 am 03/06/2017 05:01am
Share
Teleworking at least once a week is an option for self-motivated employees whose productivity can be measured whether or not they physically show up to a central work location, according to Telework!VA. (Thinkstock)

WASHINGTON — Wish you could work from home? Well, if you’re employed in Virginia, March 6 to 10 is Telework Week.

It could be a good time to allow your employees to try it out, or to convince your boss it’s a great idea.

According to Telework!VA, teleworking at least once a week is an option for self-motivated employees who usually take work home in the evening, can fulfill job functions away from the office, end up working from home when they’re sick and whose productivity can be measured whether or not they physically show up to a central work location.

Teleworking has other advantages for employers and employees.

For employees, “it cuts down on that commute time; it’s good for the environment; it reduces traffic congestion … definitely increases morale,” said Jennifer DeBruhl, with Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation. She also said productivity increases when employees are allowed to telecommute.

“For businesses, it gives them more flexibility — it can change their workplace space needs, and reduce costs that way,” she said.

Telework!VA includes resources to help employers develop telecommuting programs. For employees who think telework arrangements would be beneficial, the site includes tips to present a solid case to decision makers.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Latest News liz anderson Local News Money News telework telework week Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Work from home during…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

Virginia