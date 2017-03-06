Work from home during Va.’s Telework Week

WASHINGTON — Wish you could work from home? Well, if you’re employed in Virginia, March 6 to 10 is Telework Week.

It could be a good time to allow your employees to try it out, or to convince your boss it’s a great idea.

According to Telework!VA, teleworking at least once a week is an option for self-motivated employees who usually take work home in the evening, can fulfill job functions away from the office, end up working from home when they’re sick and whose productivity can be measured whether or not they physically show up to a central work location.

Teleworking has other advantages for employers and employees.

For employees, “it cuts down on that commute time; it’s good for the environment; it reduces traffic congestion … definitely increases morale,” said Jennifer DeBruhl, with Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation. She also said productivity increases when employees are allowed to telecommute.

“For businesses, it gives them more flexibility — it can change their workplace space needs, and reduce costs that way,” she said.

Telework!VA includes resources to help employers develop telecommuting programs. For employees who think telework arrangements would be beneficial, the site includes tips to present a solid case to decision makers.

