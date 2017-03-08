10:03 pm, March 8, 2017
Wednesday's Major League Linescore

Wednesday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press March 8, 2017 9:51 pm 03/08/2017 09:51pm
New York Mets (ss) 000 110 000—2 6 1
Houston 200 500 32x—12 15 0

Gsellman, Edgin (3), Taylor (4), McGowan (5), Gilmartin (6), Roseboom (8), and Nido, Plaia; Morton, Sipp (4), Frias (5), Harris (6), Giles (7), Peacock (8), and McCann, Heineman. W_Morton 1-0. L_Gsellman 0-1. HRs_Cabrera; Hernandez, Reed.

___

Philadelphia 100 000 100—2 4 0
Atlanta 002 000 10x—3 7 0

Hellickson, Burnett (5), Appel (7), and Rupp, Moore; Colon, Cabrera (4), Newcomb (5), Rodriguez (7), Ramirez (8), Krol (9), and Flowers, Schlehuber. W_Rodriguez 1-0. L_Appel 0-2. Sv_Krol.

___

Toronto 000 001 300—4 11 0
Baltimore 230 010 00x—6 6 0

Latos, Browning (3), Biagini (4), Harrell (6), Beliveau (7), Campos (8), and Graterol, Monsalve; Miley, O’Day (4), Wilson (5), Cleavinger (7), Bleier (8), Hart (9), and Joseph, Sisco. W_Miley 1-1. L_Latos 0-1. Sv_Hart. HRs_Gurriel Jr.; Smith, Gentry.

___

Washington 000 002 100—3 11 0
St. Louis 420 011 01x—9 14 0

Strasburg, Albers (3), Turner (4), Gott (7), Eitel (8), and Severino, Read, Kieboom; Wacha, Cecil (4), Siegrist (5), Reyes (6), Lucas (8), Bowman (9), and Fryer, Lino. W_Wacha 2-0. L_Strasburg 0-1. HRs_Bader.

___

Canada 200 001 010—4 7 1
New York Yankees 204 003 01x—10 14 1

Richmond, Dawson (3), Case (4), Wick (5), Dygestile-Therrien (6), Leroux (6), Rowley (8), and Kottaras, Reeves; Severino, Graham (3), Chapman (4), Barbato (5), Enns (7), Holder (9), and Sanchez, Romine. W_Graham 1-0. L_Dawson 0-1. HRs_Wood (2), O’Neill; Sanchez, Holliday, Higashioka, Hicks.

___

Dominican Republic 000 019 000—10 13 0
Pittsburgh 030 100 200—6 13 1

Peralta, Diaz (2), Gonzalez (2), Eppler (3), Dickson (5), Lakind (7), DuRapau (8), Lopez (9), and Castillo; Cole, Glasnow (4), Runzler (6), Sanchez (7), Santana (7), Light (9), and Williams, Kelley. W_Dickson 1-0. L_Glasnow 0-1. HRs_Machado; Suiter.

___

Boston 000 400 201—7 11 1
New York Mets (ss) 100 313 00x—8 13 1

Porcello, Ramirez (4), Johnson (5), Workman (7), and Vazquez, Butler; Syndergaard, Conlon (3), Wilk (5), Reed (6), Blevins (7), Gorzelanny (8), Taylor (9), and d’Arnaud, Sanchez. W_Wilk 1-0. L_Johnson 0-2. Sv_Taylor. HRs_Craig; Bruce.

___

Los Angeles Angels 050 003 001—9 14 0
Cincinnati 000 000 000—0 3 1

Nolasco, Adams (4), Morin (5), Parker (6), Miller (7), Paredes (8), Holland (9), and Perez, Briceno; Garrett, Mitchell (3), Storen (5), Brice (6), Peralta (7), Luetge (8), and Brantly, Turner. W_Nolasco 1-0. L_Garrett 1-1. HRs_Fontana;

___

Los Angeles Dodgers 100 000 001—2 3 0
Milwaukee (ss) 031 210 00x—7 11 2

Hill, Somsen (2), Stripling (3), Castillo (4), Younginer (5), Oaks (6), Istler (8), and Wilson, Barnes; Guerra, Feliz (4), Barnes (5), Marinez (6), Oliver (7), Woodruff (8), Ramirez (9), Dillard (9), and Susac, Garcia. W_Guerra 1-0. L_Hill 0-2. HRs_Pederson; Aguilar.

___

Milwaukee (ss) 001 001 102—5 7 0
Chicago White Sox 010 000 210—4 9 1

Hader, Cravy (3), Scahill (5), Goforth (7), Barbosa (8), Kohlscheen (8), and Pina, Houle; Fulmer, Swarzak (4), Danish (6), Covey (8), Minaya (9), Clark (9), and Soto, Pena. W_Kohlscheen 1-0. L_Minaya 0-1. HRs_Brinson, Shaw, De Jesus Jr.; Liriano, Garcia, Saladino.

___

Italy 000 000 000—0 6 1
Oakland 010 212 01x—7 8 1

Oberto, Crepaldi (3), Fanti (4), Neal (5), Trivino (6), Sturdevant (7), Navas (8), and Morreale, Chavez; Graveman, Hendriks (4), Hahn (5), Montas (8), and Maxwell, Murphy. W_Graveman 2-0. L_Oberto 0-1. HRs_Healy, Pinder.

___

Puerto Rico 000 110 030—5 10 2
San Francisco 000 010 212—6 7 0

Santiago, Lopez (2), Colon (4), Roman (5), Romero (7), Mejia (8), Pagan (9), and Molina, Perez; Samardzija, Roth (4), Melancon (6), Osich (7), Hernandez (8), Gearrin (8), Okert (9), and Brown, Hundley. W_Okert 1-0. L_Pagan. HRs_Morse, Marrero.

___

Venezuela 200 224 010—11 18 1
Kansas City 000 000 000—0 9 2

Petit, Alvarado (2), Guerra (3), Suarez (4), Rodriguez (5), Alvarez (6), Bencomo (8), Rico (9), and Perez, Chirinos; Kennedy, Caramo (3), Minor (4), McCarthy (6), Culver (7), Stout (8), Withrow (9), and Butera, Morin. W_Petit 1-0. L_Kennedy 1-1. HRs_Cabrera;

___

Mexico 200 000 110—4 10 1
Arizona 031 001 14x—10 14 2

Rodriguez, Sanchez (3), Aguilar (4), Lloyd (5), DeFratus (6), Cimber (7), Locante (8), Magill (8), and Carrillo, Valle; Greinke, Shipley (3), Wilhelmsen (6), Jepsen (7), Marshall (8), Sherfy (9), and Herrmann, Hernandez. W_Greinke 2-0. L_Rodriguez 0-1. HRs_Marzilli.

___

United States 200 000 000—2 7 1
Minnesota 020 001 00x—3 4 2

Gregerson, Miller (2), McGee (2), Baxendale (2), Neshek (3), Robertson (4), Jones (5), Rucinski (6), Wimmers (7), Slegers (8), and Posey; May, Rosario (4), Vogelsong (5), Belisle (6), Pressly (7), Breslow (8), and Castro, Murphy. W_Belisle 1-0. L_Rucinski 0-1. Sv_Breslow.

___

