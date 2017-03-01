2:19 pm, March 1, 2017
70° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Virginia

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Virginia school board: Court…

Virginia school board: Court should delay transgender case

By The Associated Press March 1, 2017 2:07 pm 03/01/2017 02:07pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Virginia school board that wants to keep a transgender teen from using the boys’ restroom at his high school is calling on the Supreme Court to delay consideration of the case to allow the Trump administration to weigh in.

A delay also could allow time for Senate confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

The Gloucester County school board says in a letter to the court that the justices should decide whether the federal anti-sex discrimination law for education applies to high school senior Gavin Grimm and other transgender students.

But the board says the court should get input from the Trump administration before it hears the case.

Argument currently is scheduled for March 28. The school board suggests a delay of at least a month.

Topics:
Congress News Education News Government News Latest News Local News Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Virginia school board: Court…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

Virginia