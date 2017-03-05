8:30 pm, March 5, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Virginia

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Sunday's College Baseball Scores

Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press March 5, 2017 8:24 pm 03/05/2017 08:24pm
Share
EAST

Drew 14, Lebanon Valley 9

Johns Hopkins 6, Cortland 5

Notre Dame 4, Monmouth (N.J.) 0

Old Westbury 10, W. New England 9

Shepherd 7, Millersville 4

S. New Hampshire 9, Shippensburg 3

Stevenson 9, Scranton 8

Stockton 3-8, Centenary (N.J.) 0-1

Towson 2, Wagner 1

UConn 11, Saint Joseph’s 0

Utica 13-16, Yeshiva 0-3

SOUTH

Ala.-Huntsville 6, Christian Brothers 4

Army 7, High Point 3

Bellarmine 4, Alderson-Broaddus 3

Binghamton 2, Virginia Tech 1

Culver-Stockton 5, Campbellsville 4

Dubuque 13, Fontbonne 9

E. Kentucky 11, Youngstown St. 6

Felician 4, St. Thomas (Fla.) 1

Greensboro 9, Huntingdon 5

Guilford 12, Lynchburg 1

Husson 3, Marymount (Va.) 2

Kalamazoo 15, Spalding 6

Keiser 4, Davenport 0

Kentucky 12, Santa Barbara 1

Madonna 7, Tenn. Wesleyan 4

Marian (Ind.) 6, Tougaloo 0

Memphis 9, Georgia Southern 8

Mercer 10, Austin Peay 6

Michigan St. 6, UT Martin 1

Middle Tennessee 9, Kennesaw St. 7

Midway 4-5, Brescia 1-1

Midway 5, Brescia 1

Morehead St. 11, Bowling Green 7

Ohio 3, W. Kentucky 0

Ohio St. 7, Campbell 6

Pikeville 8-3, St. Francis (Ind.) 6-0

Randolph-Macon 5-2, Rowan 3-10

Saginaw Valley St. 10, Carson-Newman 7

Sewanee 13, Earlham 9

Siena 9, Murray St. 8

Tennessee 5, Norfolk St. 4, 11 innings

Vanderbilt 11, CS Northridge 3

VCU 2, Fairfield 1

West Virginia 18, Tulane 5

W. Virginia St. 12, Kentucky St. 5

Winston-Salem St. 2, Indiana (Pa.) 1

Wis.-Oshkosh 8, Transylvania 4

Xavier 7, Charlotte 6

MIDWEST

Baldwin-Wallace 11, Rockford 6

Benedictine (Kan.) 7, St. Ambrose 4

Briar Cliff 6, Presentation 4

Coe 3, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 1

Concordia (Ill.) 9, DeSales 6

Concordia (Mich.) 14, Viterbo 2

Findlay 9, Barry 2

Georgetown 3, Ball St. 0

Indiana-South Bend 7, Rochester (Mich.) 6

Jamestown 5, Concordia (Neb.) 3

Kalamazoo 5, Central (Iowa) 3

Minn.-Crookston 6, Dickinson St. 1

Missouri S&T 2, Wayne St. (Neb.) 1

Missouri Valley 5-7, Aquinas 4-3

Mount Mercy 3-2, Midland 1-5

Ohio Northern 1, Bridgewater (Va.) 0

Park 9, Baker 8

Rio Grande 4, Point Park 3

St. John Fisher 3, Otterbein 0

SOUTHWEST

Incarnate Word 3, Omaha 0

Lamar 5, Texas Rio Grande Valley 1

Oklahoma City 12, Peru St. 5

Topics:
Latest News Local News Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Sunday's College Baseball Scores
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

Virginia