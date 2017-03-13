Norfolk Premium Outlets sets June 29 opening date

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A new outlet mall is set to open in Norfolk on June 29.

The Virginian-Pilot reports (http://bit.ly/2no4GzU) that Norfolk Premium Outlets is a few weeks away from turning space over to retailers.

Simon Premium Outlets CEO Stephen Yalof says about 80 percent of the shopping center has lease commitments. He believes most retailers will be in operation by the holiday shopping season.

The shopping center will include stores such as Banana Republic Factory Store, Calvin Klein and Kay Jewelers Outlet.

It should generate about 600 jobs, some of which will be full-time. The company intends to hold a job fair in advance of the opening.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com