‘Mean spirited’ Alexandria sewer bill sparks partisan fight

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — One of Virginia’s wealthiest cities has an unpleasant sewage problem.

Part of Alexandria’s sewer system gets overwhelmed during almost any type of wet weather, sending untreated waste into nearby waterways and on to the Potomac River scores of times each year.

The Washington suburb isn’t alone — the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates nearly 860 cities nationwide have the same problem.

Alexandria has started addressing it, but some lawmakers found its timeline too lax. So they passed a bill requiring a fix by 2025.

The measure led to an outcry from Alexandria, which says that deadline is impossible to meet. It also highlighted a divide often on display at the statehouse: the one between northern Virginia lawmakers and everyone else.

The bill is pending with the governor, who hasn’t said whether he supports it.