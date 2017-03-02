2:19 pm, March 2, 2017
Apple, IBM, Microsoft back transgender teen at Supreme Court

By The Associated Press March 2, 2017 1:57 pm 03/02/2017 01:57pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Apple, IBM and Microsoft are among 53 companies urging the Supreme Court to rule that a transgender teenager has the right to use the boys’ bathroom at his Virginia high school.

The businesses signed onto a brief filed Thursday in high school senior Gavin Grimm’s lawsuit against the Gloucester (GLAH’-stur) County school board.

Grimm says he wants to use the bathroom that matches his chosen gender. He is challenging the board’s policy that prohibits him from using the boys’ bathroom.

Airbnb, eBay, PayPal, Tumblr and Williams-Sonoma also are part of the brief that argues that “transgender individuals deserve the same treatment and protections” as everyone else.

The case is scheduled to be argued on March 28, but the school board is seeking a delay.

Education News Government News Latest News Local News Money News Supreme Court News Tech News Virginia
