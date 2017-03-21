21 dead dogs found at Virginia home; man charged with abuse

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been charged with animal abuse and other offenses after authorities discovered 21 dead dogs in his home.

WAVY-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2n4yw08 ) that Vernon Alonzo Silver was arrested Wednesday night and charged with felony cruelty to animals and disposal of dead companion animals.

Police were called to Silver’s home earlier this week to investigate a smell coming from the house. When officers went inside, they found 21 dead dogs and one still alive.

The station reports that Silver was issued 32 summonses in 2014 for animal cruelty, and that authorities removed more than a dozen pit bulls from his home.