5:32 am, February 4, 2017
26° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Virginia

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » 'You are not American':…

‘You are not American': ODU professor apologizes for email

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 6:21 am 02/02/2017 06:21am
9 Shares

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — An Old Dominion University statistics professor has apologized for telling a group of faculty, administrators and graduate students in an email that they “are not American” if they didn’t attend any of a series of upcoming events centered around diversity.

The Virginian-Pilot (http://bit.ly/2kZnZ1g ) reports that associate professor Norou Diawara sent the email Monday afternoon to members of the university’s Coalition of Black Faculty and Administrators and a list of statistics graduate students.

Diawara listed several events in the email and then wrote, in all-caps, “But relay screw you if you cannot go to any of these events. You are not American.”

Diawara says he later sent a follow-up email to apologize.

ODU’s Provost and Vice-President for Academic Affairs Austin Agho said in a statement that his office was reviewing the incident.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Topics:
Consumer News Education News Latest News Local News Money News Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » 'You are not American':…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Virginia