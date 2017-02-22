8:06 am, February 22, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
MESSAGE Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will be on WTOP 10 a.m. Wednesday for "Ask the Governor." Post your questions on WTOP's live blog now.

Virginia

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Wrongfully imprisoned man could…

Wrongfully imprisoned man could get $1.55M from Virginia

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 7:35 am 02/22/2017 07:35am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A man who spent more than three decades in prison for a crime he didn’t commit could be getting $1.55 million from the state of Virginia.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2kJemIb ) that a bill to provide compensation to 60-year-old Keith Allen Harward is awaiting Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s signature.

Harward was released from prison in April 2016 after DNA evidence proved he’s innocent of the 1982 killing of Jesse Perron and the rape of his wife in Newport News. Harward was a sailor on the USS Carl Vinson, which was stationed at the shipyard close to the victims’ home at the time.

The legislation providing Harward compensation passed the House and Senate without a single “no” vote. The governor has until March 27 to sign it into law.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.timesdispatch.com

Topics:
keith harward Latest News Local News terry mcauliffe Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Wrongfully imprisoned man could…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

3 hot southern cities to visit in 2017

For the hottest travel destinations of 2017, travel south. Here are tips to plan a visit to some exciting southern cities this year.

Recommended
Latest

Virginia