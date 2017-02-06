4:19 pm, February 6, 2017
59° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT The full Senate debates the nomination of Betsy DeVos to be the Education Secretary. Listen live.

Virginia

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Woman sentenced for tax…

Woman sentenced for tax fraud for money from dad’s gift shop

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 7:07 am 02/06/2017 07:07am
Share

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced for failing to pay taxes on nearly $900,000 transferred from her father’s gift shop on the North Carolina-Virginia state line.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reported (http://bit.ly/2kinstX) reported that Amy Planch of Moyock, North Carolina, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Norfolk to three years in prison.

Planch was also fined $75,000 and ordered to repay the money.

Investigators say Planch transferred more than $887,000 from the Border Station, a popular stop for people heading to and from the Outer Banks. The money went to pay Planch’s personal bills and to the Christmas Shoppe she operated in another building her father owned near The Border Station.

She pleaded guilty last year to evasion of income assets.

Planch was a part owner of the business.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Topics:
Latest News Local News tax fraud Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Woman sentenced for tax…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

Virginia