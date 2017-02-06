3:08 pm, February 7, 2017
71° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Virginia

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Virginia mom charged in…

Virginia mom charged in 6-year-old daughter’s shooting death

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 9:15 am 02/06/2017 09:15am
3 Shares

HOT SPRINGS, Va. (AP) — A Virginia sheriff says a woman has been charged with fatally shooting her 6-year-old daughter.

WDBJ-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2jToyxE ) that Bath County Sheriff Robert Plecker says dispatchers got a call Saturday night reporting a shooting. Deputies responded to the area in Hot Springs and found 27-year-old Darla Hise, who led a deputy to her home, where they found the girl dead.

A weapon was found in the home and her 3-year-old son, who was also home, was placed in the care of other family.

Investigators obtained a statement from Hise on Sunday morning after she spent the night in the hospital and Plecker says Hise was charged with first-degree murder.

The girl’s name hasn’t been released. Her body will be taken to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke.

Topics:
fatally shooting 6-year-old daughter Latest News Local News Virginia Virginia sheriff
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Virginia mom charged in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

Virginia