Virginia man, an ex-teacher’s aide, sentenced for child porn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a 50-year-old northern Virginia man who used to work as a teacher’s assistant in Texas has been sentenced to more than 8 years in prison for receiving and downloading child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a statement that James Jeffrey Schroeder of Arlington was sentenced Friday to 100 months in prison. That’s after he pleaded guilty in October.

According to court documents, from approximately 1997 to 2015, Schroeder received and downloaded child pornography.

The statement says a review revealed more than 13,000 images and 400 videos of child pornography, including some that were “sadistic or masochistic” in nature.

Schroeder also faces 20 years of supervised released and was ordered to pay $182,000 in restitution to victims.