7:16 pm, February 5, 2017
51° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Virginia

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Virginia man, an ex-teacher's…

Virginia man, an ex-teacher’s aide, sentenced for child porn

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 6:48 pm 02/05/2017 06:48pm
Share

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a 50-year-old northern Virginia man who used to work as a teacher’s assistant in Texas has been sentenced to more than 8 years in prison for receiving and downloading child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a statement that James Jeffrey Schroeder of Arlington was sentenced Friday to 100 months in prison. That’s after he pleaded guilty in October.

According to court documents, from approximately 1997 to 2015, Schroeder received and downloaded child pornography.

The statement says a review revealed more than 13,000 images and 400 videos of child pornography, including some that were “sadistic or masochistic” in nature.

Schroeder also faces 20 years of supervised released and was ordered to pay $182,000 in restitution to victims.

Topics:
arlington child pornography crime federal court James Jeffrey Schroeder Latest News Local News Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Virginia man, an ex-teacher's…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Virginia