Virginia House advances concealed guns for victims bill

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 1:40 pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Virginia House of Delegates has given preliminary approval to legislation that would allow people protected under a court order to carry a hidden handgun without getting a permit.

The House voted Thursday to advance the measure. Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe vetoed similar legislation last year.

Republican supporters of this year’s bill said it would help victims of domestic violence better protect themselves. The bill would grant people protected by a protective order the temporary right to carry a concealed handgun.

Democrats opposed the bill, saying it would encourage victims of domestic abuse to introduce guns into already dangerous situations.

Congress News Government News hidden handgun Latest News Local News Virginia virginia house of delegates
