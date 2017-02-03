4:13 pm, February 3, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Virginia

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Virginia governor says Trump…

Virginia governor says Trump will have to rescind travel ban

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 3:47 pm 02/03/2017 03:47pm
Share

STERLING, Va. (AP) — Gov. Terry McAuliffe says President Donald Trump will have no choice but to rescind his travel ban affecting seven mainly Muslim countries because it’s hurting the U.S. economy and America’s standing in the world.

McAuliffe, a Democrat, said after a visit to a northern Virginia mosque on Friday that two international business executives have already canceled trips to Virginia because of the ban, even though they’re not from the affected nations.

The governor told Muslims gathered to pray at the mosque that the ban is “unlawful, unconstitutional” and “morally repugnant.”

The ADAMS Center mosque is one of the largest in the United States, with 5,000 congregants. Its leader, Imam Mohamed Majid, spoke at an interfaith prayer service for Trump the day after the inauguration.

Majid told AP he believes in keeping an open dialogue.

Related Stories

Topics:
gov. terry mcauliffe Government News immigration order Latest News Local News President Donald Trump travel ban Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Virginia governor says Trump…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Virginia