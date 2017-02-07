11:00 am, February 8, 2017
Virginia

Virginia cop’s retrial begins in teen’s shooting at car wash

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 2:10 pm 02/07/2017 02:10pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The retrial of a Virginia police officer is underway in the off-duty shooting of an 18-year-old man at a car wash.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2lfe2kf) Richmond Police Officer David Cobb is being tried again this week on second-degree-murder and firearms counts in Paterson Brown Jr.’s death.

Cobb said he fired in self-defense after the two men got into an altercation in October 2015. Officials said Brown inexplicably jumped into Cobb’s girlfriend’s car and drove it out of the washing bay. According to the newspaper, witnesses said Cobb told him repeatedly to get out, and Brown wouldn’t.

A judge declared a mistrial in June after jurors became deadlocked.

On Monday, a witness testified that he didn’t see Brown with a gun, but did observe the teen reach for his hip at one point.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.timesdispatch.com

