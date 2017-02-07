2:45 pm, February 7, 2017
65° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Virginia

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Virginia college enrollment fall…

Virginia college enrollment fall raises perplexing question

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 5:27 am 02/07/2017 05:27am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia higher education officials are trying to figure out why 1.5 percent fewer students enrolled the state’s public and private colleges and universities this academic year, even though there was an increase in the pool of high school seniors who could have filled those seats.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2kBRDuz) reports public four-year universities posted a modest increase, but those gains were outweighed by declines at the Virginia Community College System and at Liberty University.

State Council of Higher Education for Virginia Director of Policy Research and Data Warehousing Tod R. Massa says he is awaiting data from the U.S. Department of Education before he can offer an explanation for the decline.

Total enrollment across Virginia’s higher education sector was about 521,000, down 3.4 percent from the peak count in 2012-13.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.timesdispatch.com

Topics:
Education News Latest News Local News Virginia virginia college enrollment
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Virginia college enrollment fall…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

Virginia