By The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Commonwealth University is preparing to test its outdoor sirens and other emergency alert systems.

VCU will run a test of its emergency communications systems at noon on Wednesday.

The school will test the 10 sirens throughout the Monroe Park and MCV campuses and send test emergency text messages and emails to students and faculty.

VCU will also post alert information on the university’s social media pages, like Twitter and Facebook, among other things.