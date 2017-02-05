7:16 pm, February 5, 2017
51° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Virginia

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Va. budget rollout: State…

Va. budget rollout: State workers could see raise, shutdown looms over teacher pay

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 6:50 pm 02/05/2017 06:50pm
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia state employees could be getting their biggest overall raise in nine years, but a showdown could be looming between Gov. Terry McAuliffe and some Republicans over teacher pay.

Republican budget leaders in the GOP-controlled General Assembly released their proposed budgets Sunday.

Both the House and Senate versions include a 3 percent raise for state workers and an even greater pay increase for law enforcement officers and front-line mental health workers.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
gop Latest News Local News republicans terry mcauliffe Virginia virginia budget virginia general assembly
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Va. budget rollout: State…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Virginia