Travel ban protests continue at Dulles (Photos)

By Dick Uliano February 4, 2017 3:48 pm 02/04/2017 03:48pm
A day after a federal judge in Washington State granted a restraining order on President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban, lawyers and ban protesters continued their vigil at Dulles International Airport.

“I’m hopeful that today, if they have a valid visa, they’re coming in,” said Ofelia Calderon, a lawyer with the ad hoc legal action group Dulles Justice. “I don’t know what that will look like tomorrow, I don’t know what that will look like on Monday.”

Calderon and other lawyers gathered at the international arrivals area said it appears that the Trump administration is complying with the judge’s order.

The lawyers set up a table in the baggage claim area and some of them hold up signs offering travelers free legal aid. Demonstrators have welcomed the judge’s ruling while greeting passengers arriving from overseas flights.

“I think it was a great thing to do and we should keep on trying until what we want happens,” said Zain Younis, 9, who was demonstrating with her mom and 13-year-old brother Noor.

