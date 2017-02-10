The Latest: Ex-Guardsman gets 11 years for terror charge

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The Latest on the sentencing of a former National Guard member who provided support to the Islamic State group (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

A former National Guard soldier from Virginia convicted of plotting to help the Islamic State group has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Twenty-seven-year-old Mohamed Jalloh of Sterling was sentenced Friday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.

Jalloh was arrested in July after a sting operation in which he discussed launching a Fort Hood-style attack.

The naturalized U.S. citizen admitted that he traveled to his native Sierra Leone in 2015 and connected with an Islamic State facilitator. While he backed out of traveling to join the Islamic State in Libya, he gave hundreds of dollars to support recruits.

Prosecutors had sought a 20-year prison term. His lawyers had asked for a term of less than seven years.

4:30 a.m.

Prosecutors are seeking a 20-year prison sentence for a former National Guard soldier from Virginia who provided support to the Islamic State group, going so far as to board a truck as recruit before backing out.

Twenty-seven-year-old Mohamed Jalloh of Sterling is scheduled for sentencing Friday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.

He’s one of several men from northern Virginia arrested in sting operations for helping or attempting to help the militant group. In Jalloh’s case, though, he actually made contact with the Islamic State group before coming to the FBI’s attention.

Jalloh served seven years in the Army National Guard.

His lawyers are asking for a term of less than seven years. They say he has renounced the Islamic State.