Trial for teen accused of Virginia girl’s slaying delayed

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 12:31 pm 02/08/2017 12:31pm
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — The murder trial of a former Virginia Tech student accused of killing a 13-year-old girl has been postponed.

Local media report that a judge agreed Wednesday to delay the trial of David Eisenhauer, who had been scheduled to be tried in March for the 2016 slaying of Nicole Lovell. A new date hasn’t been set.

The 19-year-old Eisenhauer is charged with first-degree murder, abduction and hiding Lovell’s body. Twenty-year-old Natalie Keepers is charged with being an accessory to kidnapping and murder and with helping to hide Lovell’s body. Her trial remains set for March 27.

Eisenhauer’s attorneys also want his trial moved out of Virginia’s Montgomery County, saying local news coverage has made it difficult for him to get a fair trial there.

Virginia