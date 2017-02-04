4:49 pm, February 5, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Virginia

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Supreme Court to hear…

Supreme Court to hear transgender Va. teen’s case in March

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 2:40 pm 02/04/2017 02:40pm
3 Shares

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has set a date to hear the case of a Virginia school board that wants to prevent a transgender teenager from using the boys’ bathroom at his high school.

The justices agreed in October to hear the case. On Friday, the court released its calendar for March, which has the case being argued on March 28.

The case involves 17-year-old Gavin Grimm who was born female but identifies as male. He was allowed to use the boys’ restroom at his high school in 2014. But after complaints, the school board adopted a policy requiring students to use either the restroom that corresponds with their biological gender or a private, single-stall restroom.

A lower court had ordered the school board to accommodate Grimm. That order is on hold.

Topics:
Education News Equality Government News Latest News lgbt Local News SCOTUS Supreme Court News transgender Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Supreme Court to hear…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Virginia