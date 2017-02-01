5:37 am, February 3, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Virginia

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » State lottery profits down…

State lottery profits down in December

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 4:45 am 02/01/2017 04:45am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lottery revenues were down in December from the previous year because there was no massive Powerball jackpot driving sales.

A recent report to state officials showed that lottery profits in December were $44 million in December, down 10 percent from the previous year.

The lottery expects profits to be off from last year’s totals because a record $1.5 billion jackpot increased sales in December 2015 and January 2016.

Proceeds from Virginia lottery sales go to help fund public education in Virginia.

Topics:
Consumer News Government News Latest News Local News Money News Powerball jackpot Virginia virginia lottery Virginia lottery revenues
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » State lottery profits down…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows, ranked

Before Lady Gaga takes the stage Sunday for Super Bowl's halftime show, take a look at some performances from past artists.

Recommended
Latest

Virginia