Sightings drop as Virginia Zoo keeps searching for red panda

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 7:08 am 02/08/2017 07:08am
In this Oct. 4, 2016 photo provided by the Virginia Zoo, Sunny, a Red Panda, appears in her habitat at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk, Va. Zoo spokeswoman Ashley Grove Mars said Sunny, was in her habitat on the evening of Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, but could not be found Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, and has been missing since. (Virginia Zoo via AP)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Two weeks have passed since a red panda named Sunny escaped the Virginia Zoo and the raccoonlike animal is still missing.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that sightings of the animal in Norfolk have dwindled to nearly none.

Executive Director Greg Bockheim says the 19-month-old critter should be fine if she avoids dogs and motor vehicles. She eats bamboo, and plenty of that grows in the area. She’ll eat other plants as well.

The zoo continues to conducts its own searches of zoo grounds. Bockheim said the zoo is hoping she’ll just show up. He said that’s what red pandas do sometimes.

Red pandas, which are native to China, have escaped exhibits in the United Kingdom, California and Washington, D.C. But they’re often retrieved in days, if not hours.

