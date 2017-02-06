CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The search is on for a new University of Virginia president.

The school recently announced the formation of a special committee that has been tasked with finding a replacement for President Teresa Sullivan. Sullivan announced last month that she will retire in July 2018, when her contract expires.

The 22-member committee’s first meeting will be held Feb. 20. It’s made up of 11 Board of Visitor members, five faculty members, two students, three former board members and the CEO of the UVA Medical Center.

Rector William H. Goodwin Jr. and Frank M. “Rusty” Conner III are committee co-chairs. Goodwin says they plan to conduct a “thorough and transparent search” and don’t have a timetable for when the hunt may be completed.