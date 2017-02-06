Richmond mayor issues inclusion directive

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has issued a directive affirming policies of inclusion in response to President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2kjFawU) that Stoney issued the directive Monday, saying, “we stand with all our residents as a welcoming American city, inclusive and diverse.” He added that he believes Trump’s actions are “ill-informed and … misguided.”

The directive reiterates the city’s existing policies in response to Trump’s ban on refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Stoney says the Richmond Police Department will maintain its policy of not asking residents it encounters about their immigration status.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.timesdispatch.com