Richmond-area voters to pick new House of Delegates member

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 5:02 am 02/07/2017 05:02am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Voters in Richmond and part of Henrico County are set to pick a new member of the General Assembly.

A special election is being held Tuesday to fill the empty 71st District seat, which was vacated after Democrat Jennifer McClellan won a seat in the state Senate.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2lcY0HN ) the new representative is expected to be seated before the session ends.

The candidates are Richmond School Board member Jeff Bourne, a Democrat; Independent Regie Ford, a mortgage consultant; and Libertarian John Barclay, a teacher at Franklin Military Academy.

Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to the newspaper.

