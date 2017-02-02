RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond International Airport had a record-setting December.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2jxoxiw ) that passenger traffic in December 2016 was the highest on record for that month. A report presented during a Capital Airport Commission meeting this week shows there were more than 285,000 passengers last December, up 1.3 percent from the same month in 2015.

The previous record for December was set in 2007. August 2007 was the busiest month ever for the airport, when it saw nearly 340,000 passengers.

The airport had its second-busiest calendar year on record in 2016. The airport recorded roughly 3.6 million passengers, up slightly from 2015. The airport has seen four consecutive years of passenger growth.

