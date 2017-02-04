4:41 pm, February 5, 2017
Reid’s 3 at buzzer lifts Liberty over Radford 57-54

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 9:14 pm 02/04/2017 09:14pm
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz scored 15 points, A.C. Reid hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and Liberty beat Radford 57-54 on Saturday night to win its fourth straight.

The Flames rallied to a 37-36 lead in the second half after holding the Highlanders scoreless for four minutes, but Radford pulled ahead 49-47 on Christian Bradford’s layup with 5:40 to go. Pacheco-Ortiz tied it with a free throw then put Liberty up 52-49 with a layup.

Radford closed to 52-51 on Ed Polite Jr.’s layup, but Reid hit two from the line for a three-point Liberty lead with 11 seconds left. Justin Cousin’s 3-pointer tied it a 54, then, after a Liberty timeout, Reid hit his 3, banking it in from just left of the top of the key.

John Dawson scored 12 points for the Flames (15-10, 10-2 Big South), who were outrebounded 37-24, but made 12 of 14 free throws to the Highlanders’ 4 of 5.

Cousin and Caleb Tanner scored 11 apiece and Polite and Randy Phillips had 10 each for the Highlanders (9-15, 4-8), who have lost five straight.

NCAA Basketball
