Virginia

Police: Trooper shot man with knife at Virginia rest area

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 11:58 am 02/06/2017 11:58am
MOUNT SIDNEY, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a trooper shot and seriously wounded a man who advanced on him with a knife at an Interstate 81 rest area.

Police said in a statement early Monday that someone reported two men making alarming comments at the Augusta County Rest area Sunday night.

Police say a trooper responded and as he spoke to the men, one ran across the interstate to another rest area. The trooper encountered the man behind the rest area, where police say the man advanced on the trooper with a knife and was shot.

Police say the man was flown to a hospital with serious injuries. The other man was detained.

The trooper is on routine administrative leave.

Spokeswoman Corinne Geller says the trooper and the injured man are white.

Topics:
augusta county Government News Latest News Local News National News rest stop shooting Virginia
