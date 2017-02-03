5:43 pm, February 3, 2017
Navy decommissions ‘legendary’ carrier that shaped history

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 5:32 pm 02/03/2017 05:32pm
Following a decommissioning ceremony, two shipyard workers ride their bicycles by the the USS Enterprise aircraft carrier at Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News, Va., on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. It served more than 50 years, playing a role in the Cuban Missile Crisis, Vietnam and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. (Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Navy has officially decommissioned the world’s first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

During Friday’s ceremony at a Newport News shipyard, the USS Enterprise was described as a “legendary” vessel that helped shape history. It served more than 50 years, playing a role in the Cuban Missile Crisis, Vietnam and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Affectionately called the “Big E,” the ship retired from service in 2012. The Navy has spent the past few years defueling its reactors. The ship will eventually be taken apart and its metal recycled.

One of the Enterprise’s original sailors was 77-year-old Ray Godfrey of Bigfork, Montana. He said the ceremony was emotional for him realizing that “she’s done.”

But he said, “We started something really good.”

