6:48 pm, February 28, 2017
65° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
MESSAGE Watch or listen live beginning at 9 p.m. as President Trump addresses Congress.

Virginia

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Mom found passed out…

Mom found passed out with baby charged with child neglect

By The Associated Press February 28, 2017 6:35 pm 02/28/2017 06:35pm
Share

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman is charged with child neglect after police say officers found her and two other adults passed out in a car while the woman’s infant daughter cried unrestrained in a child safety seat.

New media outlets report that officers who were called to a parking lot in Roanoke on Sunday found 31-year-old Charles Breedlove and 39-year-old Stephanie Bushan unconscious in the front seat of a car, and the crying infant next to her unconscious and unbreathing mother, 29-year-old April Maxwell, in the back seat.

Police say rescue personnel revived Maxwell with naloxone, and she was charged with felony child neglect. The infant was turned over to Child Protective Services.

Breedlove and Bushan have been charged with public intoxication. Police say they seized heroin paraphernalia from the car.

Topics:
Latest News Local News roanoke Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Mom found passed out…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

Virginia