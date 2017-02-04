4:46 pm, February 5, 2017
Man killed in Florida airport shooting remembered in Va.

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 4:38 pm 02/04/2017 04:38pm
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A man who died last month in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is being remembered in Virginia.

A “celebration of life service” was being held Saturday at the Virginia Beach United Methodist Church in honor of former Virginia Beach resident Terry Andres.

Andres was one of five victims killed in the Jan. 6 shooting. He and his wife had flown to Fort Lauderdale for a Caribbean cruise and because they loved to travel had booked a second trip immediately following the cruise, a week in Cancun, Mexico.

