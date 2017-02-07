10:57 am, February 8, 2017
66° Washington, DC
Man dies after found unresponsive in court holding cell

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 5:05 pm 02/07/2017 05:05pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A man has died three days after he was found unresponsive in a holding cell at a Richmond courthouse.

The Richmond City Sheriff’s Office says Johnathan Wade Southworth was at the John Marshall Courts Building on Wednesday, where he was waiting for a hearing.

Deputies say Southworth had been seen moving freely in the holding cell, but a deputy found him unresponsive when he went to bring Southworth before the court.

Southworth was taken to a hospital. Sheriff C.T. Woody Jr. says Southworth died Saturday after suffering cardiac arrest.

The medical examiner’s office is conducting an autopsy.

The sheriff’s office says Southworth was being held without bond on a probation violation for a prior grand larceny charge.

Virginia